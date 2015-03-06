Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
The Federal Reserve can raise interest rates even if inflation measures remain below the central bank’s target, a top Fed official said on Friday, repeating his view that the Fed should raise rates in June.
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said that the labor market has performed better than expected, and that inflation measures have been impacted by a drop in oil prices.
"If we’re confident that they’re (oil prices) transitory, then inflation expectations remain fairly stable and we can chug along and take that volatility in stride," Lacker said, speaking on the Business Radio program on SiriusXM satellite radio.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.