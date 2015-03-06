Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on ''Examining How the Dodd-Frank Act Could Result in More REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The Federal Reserve can raise interest rates even if inflation measures remain below the central bank’s target, a top Fed official said on Friday, repeating his view that the Fed should raise rates in June.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said that the labor market has performed better than expected, and that inflation measures have been impacted by a drop in oil prices.

"If we’re confident that they’re (oil prices) transitory, then inflation expectations remain fairly stable and we can chug along and take that volatility in stride," Lacker said, speaking on the Business Radio program on SiriusXM satellite radio.

