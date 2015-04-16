U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
CHARLESTON, S.C. The president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, Jeffrey Lacker, said on Wednesday that steady signs of a growing economy mean there will be a strong case for the Fed to raise interest rates in June.
"If the data come in reasonably close to where economists are projecting, the case is likely to remain strong" for a June rate increase, Lacker said.
WASHINGTON Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that there should not be any relaxation of regulations that have tightened oversight of Wall Street.