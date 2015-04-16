CHARLESTON, S.C. The president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, Jeffrey Lacker, said on Wednesday that steady signs of a growing economy mean there will be a strong case for the Fed to raise interest rates in June.

"If the data come in reasonably close to where economists are projecting, the case is likely to remain strong" for a June rate increase, Lacker said.

