Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
WASHINGTON Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday he is confident that recent weak economic data will prove temporary and do no not indicate the economy is downshifting to slower growth.
Winter weather is partly to blame, Lockhart said at an investment education conference in Detroit. Weak oil prices are also proving a drag because the impact on capital investment among energy firms has proven immediate, while consumers so far are pocketing the savings from lower gas prices rather than spending them.
"We're seeing capital expenditures really slow down," he said, while "consumers seem a bit cautious."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
OTTAWA Negotiators from the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) gathered in Canada on Tuesday seeking ways to boost free trade in the region after the United States pulled out of the 12-nation pact.