WASHINGTON Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday he is confident that recent weak economic data will prove temporary and do no not indicate the economy is downshifting to slower growth.

Winter weather is partly to blame, Lockhart said at an investment education conference in Detroit. Weak oil prices are also proving a drag because the impact on capital investment among energy firms has proven immediate, while consumers so far are pocketing the savings from lower gas prices rather than spending them.

"We're seeing capital expenditures really slow down," he said, while "consumers seem a bit cautious."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)