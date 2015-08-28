Dennis Lockhart, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, arrives at the opening reception of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

WASHINGTON A key Federal Reserve policymaker on Friday said it was reasonable to see the odds of a rate hike in September as roughly even.

"(The) most recent data I saw was about a 50 percent probability, so it’s 50-50 around the next meeting," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told Bloomberg TV in an interview from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, referring to investor bets on the timing of a hike. "And that seems to me, given the current circumstances, a reasonable assessment of the situation."

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)