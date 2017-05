Dennis Lockhart, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, takes part in a panel discussion titled ''Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy'' at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

BATON ROUGE, La Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday that he remains biased toward waiting longer to raise interest rates and regards those risks as less than those of hiking prematurely.

"Too early could perhaps snuff out momentum and too late could bring other consequences...I am more prepared to take the risk of waiting," Lockhart said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)