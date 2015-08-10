ATLANTA Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Monday he was "disposed" to begin raising rates in September, but expected there would be a gap of at least one policy meeting between any subsequent increases.

"I remain very disposed to September being a possible date for a liftoff decision," Lockhart told journalists following a speech in Atlanta. He emphasized, however, that rate hikes after the so-called liftoff would be gradual.

"In my mind, gradual is going to mean something less frequent than every meeting."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)