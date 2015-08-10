U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
ATLANTA Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Monday he was "disposed" to begin raising rates in September, but expected there would be a gap of at least one policy meeting between any subsequent increases.
"I remain very disposed to September being a possible date for a liftoff decision," Lockhart told journalists following a speech in Atlanta. He emphasized, however, that rate hikes after the so-called liftoff would be gradual.
"In my mind, gradual is going to mean something less frequent than every meeting."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON Republican U.S. Senators John McCain and Ben Sasse said on Wednesday they would vote against President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, because of his opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement.