Atlanta The possibility of a fiscal boost under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump has shifted economic risks to the upside, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.

Lockhart said he has not factored a fiscal expansion into his growth or interest rate outlook yet, and so far expects the Fed to only approve two interest rate increases this year. But "I shifted the weight or risk to the upside," he said.

