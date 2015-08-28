WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve should consider each of its three remaining policy meetings this year as possible times for it to raise interest rates, a key Fed policymaker said on Friday.

"I think all the upcoming meetings, the next three meetings, should all be live meetings and I think we should keep our options open," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told Fox Business News.

