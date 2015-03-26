Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
DETROIT Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday that the natural rate of unemployment in the United States was probably around 5 percent and might even be lower.
"I think the natural rate of unemployment is probably around 5 percent and it may be lower than that," he told reporters after speaking to an investment education conference in Detroit.
He added that members of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee believe that "there's still a distance to go" before labor markets tightened to a point resulting in strong wage inflation.
OTTAWA Negotiators from the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) gathered in Canada on Tuesday seeking ways to boost free trade in the region after the United States pulled out of the 12-nation pact.