DETROIT Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday that the natural rate of unemployment in the United States was probably around 5 percent and might even be lower.

"I think the natural rate of unemployment is probably around 5 percent and it may be lower than that," he told reporters after speaking to an investment education conference in Detroit.

He added that members of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee believe that "there's still a distance to go" before labor markets tightened to a point resulting in strong wage inflation.

