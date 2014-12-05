WASHINGTON A top Federal Reserve policymaker on Friday called the November U.S. jobs report "strong" and said she still expects the central bank to raise interest rates "some time" in 2015.

The report showed 321,000 jobs were created last month, the best showing in nearly three years. Mester said that added to evidence the economy was moving toward the Fed's goals of 2 percent inflation and full employment.

