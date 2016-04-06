CLEVELAND Market skepticism that the Federal Reserve will raise rates more than once this year will not get in the way of policy actions, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.

"I don't think that the difference of that path and the Fed's anticipated path is going to prevent us from doing things one way or another," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told reporters. "That said, we obviously don't want to surprise the market and we typically don't."

Futures market traders currently expect only one rate hike in 2016, likely in December, while Fed policymakers predict around two moves before year end.

