Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Loretta Mester gives her keynote address at the 2014 Financial Stability Conference in Washington December 5, 2014 REUTERS/Gary Cameron

COLUMBUS, Ohio A top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday she expects the drop in global oil prices to hit shale production in Ohio, adding the effect of cheaper gasoline would be a greater benefit nationwide.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told a bankers' group the oil rout has hit some shale rigs in eastern Ohio. She added she has been in touch with industry contacts in the region.

