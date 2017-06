CHICAGO A well-explained and slow withdrawal of the Federal Reserve from the bond market would not harm the U.S. economy, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday.

She called for a "gradual, predictable" approach to beginning to shed some of the Fed's $4.5 trillion in Treasury and mortgage assets. "It's a natural time for us to shrink the balance sheet," Mester added at a Chicago conference.

