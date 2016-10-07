Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
NEW YORK Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said current U.S. economic data, including the September payrolls report released on Friday, were consistent with the U.S. central bank considering an increase in interest rates.
"We have made progress on both (of the Fed's) mandates," Mester, who dissented with two other Fed officials at the September policy meeting, told reporters after a speech at an event organized by the Manhattan Institute.
She said the case for a second rate increase, after the Fed raised interest rates last December for the first time in a decade, "has strengthened."
"A gradual path of higher rates is appropriate," she added.
SINGAPORE Asian stocks were mixed early on Friday and the dollar held onto overnight gains made on strong economic data, but investors were cautious due to uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation.