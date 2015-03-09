WASHINGTON Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she does not support proposed changes to the structure of the Federal Reserve to give regional banks more power.

Ideas to downgrade the prominent role of the New York Fed and make other changes, she said, would be tinkering with a system that largely works well.

"I would leave it alone," she said to a meeting of business economists.

She said that when the Fed does decide to raise interest rates the initial hike should probably be a quarter of a percentage point - not a smaller, token rate increase.

She also said the Fed can begin raising rates even if inflation is slow to increase. Though inflation indicators are weak, "history tells you that you are going to get inflation," if above trend growth continues, she said.

