FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Federal Reserve plans to endorse a faster payment system
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
U.S.
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
World
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 24, 2017 / 4:12 PM / a day ago

Federal Reserve plans to endorse a faster payment system

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, U.S. on October 12, 2016.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday said payments and money transfers should eventually be available in real time and that the U.S. central bank would weigh which plan for such a system makes sense.

Industry groups outlined several ways to create a uniform payment system in a report last week and the Federal Reserve will weigh which makes the most sense. Those groups produced the recommendations as part of a private-sector task force established by the Fed in 2015.

Officials expect to outline next steps in the weeks ahead, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said.

The Faster Payments Task Force was conceived to develop a plan for reducing paperwork and increasing the speed of financial payments. The 300-plus member group is largely made up of financial interests.

Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.