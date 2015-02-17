Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

PHILADELPHIA The Federal Reserve must "look through" the temporary drop in oil prices and anticipate that the current pressure on U.S. inflation will pass, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Tuesday.

Plosser, who steps down from the central bank on March 1, told the Union League of Philadelphia that the global drop in energy prices is an "unambiguous" benefit for the U.S. economy as well as that of China and Europe.

