U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA The Federal Reserve has never been able to control longer-term rates as much as it might like, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, adding some of the U.S. Treasury bond rally is due to economic troubles in Europe and elsewhere.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, speaking to reporters, said the relative safety of U.S. government bonds as well as the "search for yield" among investors globally are also contributing to near record-low rates.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.