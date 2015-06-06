NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks expect the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates in September, followed by another before the end of the year, after Friday's U.S. jobs report exceeded expectations.

All but two of the 16 firms that responded to Reuters said they expect the Fed will begin raising rates in September. Short-term rate futures, the market's tool for betting on interest rate expectations, also shifted in favor of a rate increase sooner rather than later after Friday's jobs figures. For full results from the poll, see

A total of 280,000 nonfarm jobs were added in May, and average hourly wages increased more than anticipated. Yields on short- and long-dated Treasury securities rose, with the two-year note yield hitting a four-year high, a sign investors are pricing in near-term action from the Fed as the economy improves.

"The May payrolls support heavily the hypothesis of Q1 being largely weak due to transitory reasons, so the probability has gone up again," said Paul Mortimer-Lee, North America chief economist at BNP Paribas.

Economists also said the probability that the Fed will increase rates in September has increased to a median 63.5 percent from 55 percent in the poll conducted in early May.

Recent cautious words from a number of policymakers suggested that the Fed might hold off until late 2015 or even early 2016 before adjusting policy. But several, including Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, have in public comments indicated a desire to move rates off the zero lower-bound that has persisted since 2008.

New York Fed President William Dudley said Friday that he was concerned about the strength of economic growth, and whether the jobs market would keep improving. He did, however, say that conditions still support a rate increase later this year.

The shift in the federal funds futures contracts moved the expected lift-off date to October from December or early 2016. As of late Friday, futures contracts put 51 percent odds on a rate increase in October.

The poll showed a general consensus for the federal funds rate to be at 0.625 percent at year end, and between 1.25 to 2.25 at the end of 2016. All but three of 16 respondents believe the Fed will raise rates twice by the end of December.

In the May poll, 16 of 18 U.S. primary dealers expected a rate liftoff in September or later.

(Reporting by David Gaffen, Karen Brettell, Michael Connor, Rodrigo Campos, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Jessica DiNapoli, Tariro Mzezewa, Sarbani Haldar, and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)