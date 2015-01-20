U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve is looking at ways to encourage banks to implement proper pay incentives to avoid some of the bad behavior the industry has displayed over the last several years, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
Regulatory agencies are looking at ways to require longer pay deferrals and other forms of pay forfeiture and claw backs, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said at a Brookings Institution event.
"The real problem is the ability to generate short-term profits" with a long tail of risk, Powell said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.