NEW YORK It will be appropriate for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates "perhaps relatively soon," and U.S. central bankers will be watching economic data between now and a policy meeting in mid-March, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"I would say the economy is performing right about as expected, maybe a little better," Powell said. "If that continues my view would be that it will be appropriate to raise the federal funds rate perhaps reasonably soon."

He added: "There's also data coming in - there's spending data, there's inflation data, there's a big jobs report between now and the March meeting. We're going to be looking at those."

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)