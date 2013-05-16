Toshiba's Westinghouse files for bankruptcy as charges jump
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Wednesday, as its Japanese parent seeks to limit losses that threaten its future.
WASHINGTON China may struggle to recapture its previous high levels of economic growth as it runs up against technological and labor market barriers, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
"My sense is they are going to continue to grow, but at a slower pace than historically," Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin told an audience after delivering a speech to the National Economists Club.
(Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK BlackRock Inc on Tuesday said it would overhaul its actively managed equities business, cutting jobs, dropping fees and relying more on computers to pick stocks in a move that highlights how difficult it has become for humans to beat the market.
LONDON Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday despite industry data showing an increase in U.S. crude inventories, lifted by supply disruptions in Libya and views that an OPEC-led output reduction is likely to be extended.