Oil edges up, breaking six-day stretch of losses
LONDON Oil rose on Tuesday, breaking a six-day streak of price falls, but with doubt swirling over OPEC's ability to force global crude inventories to drop, sentiment has turned more bearish.
NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $153.53 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 64 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve's website.
This compared with $154.58 billion in overnight reverse repos awarded to 58 bidders on Monday at an interest rate of 0.10 percent.
WASHINGTON Four years ago, two analysts who liked to swap notes on numbers they thought looked odd took a fateful step and tipped off U.S. regulators about a company that one of them had watched for months.