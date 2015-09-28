NEW YORK The Federal Reserve awarded $101.86 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Monday to 49 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Friday, the Fed allotted $63.97 billion in three-day reverse repos to 39 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

The overnight interest rate in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market was last quoted at 0.14 to 0.15 percent, compared with 0.18 percent on Friday USONRP=GCMN, according to ICAP.

In the repo market, money funds and other investors make short-term loans to banks and Wall Street dealers. Banks and dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral.

