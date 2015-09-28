Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve awarded $101.86 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Monday to 49 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Friday, the Fed allotted $63.97 billion in three-day reverse repos to 39 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
The overnight interest rate in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market was last quoted at 0.14 to 0.15 percent, compared with 0.18 percent on Friday USONRP=GCMN, according to ICAP.
In the repo market, money funds and other investors make short-term loans to banks and Wall Street dealers. Banks and dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.