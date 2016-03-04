Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $51.37 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 36 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.
On Thursday, the Fed allotted $50.38 billion in one-day reverse repos to 33 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.