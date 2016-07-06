A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, DC, U.S. on March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

NEW YORK The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $83.40 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 39 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $111.24 billion in one-day reverse repos to 47 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

