Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said he needs to see more economic data to be convinced that U.S. consumption is showing the kind of consistent strength that would have a positive impact on the labor market.

Rosengren, speaking to Bloomberg after a speech he delivered earlier in the day, said U.S. consumption data is expected to be reasonably strong for the rest of the year. Fed officials earlier this year were disappointed that a drop in energy prices did not spur U.S. consumers as much as economists had hoped.

Rosengren, a policy dove, said hiking rates this year is conditioned on an improving economy, and that if the data support such a move, it "may be appropriate" to raise rates sometime this fall.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)