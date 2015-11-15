The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks during the ''Hyman P. Minsky Conference on the State of the U.S. and World Economies'', in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

If the pace of growth in commercial real estate and risk-taking in some corporate loans continue unabated, they could become arguments for slightly faster interest-rate increases, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday.

"It would be a reason to maybe think about raising rates a little more quickly than I otherwise would, given the same unemployment and inflation rate," he said, according to the FT.

Rosengren said he wants to see short-term rates raised gradually and suggested his outlook is similar to expectations in financial markets of a shallow lift-off.

Earlier this month, U.S. Federal Reserve officials lined up behind a likely December interest rate hike. One key central banker said the risk of waiting too long was now roughly in balance with the risk of moving too soon to normalize rates after seven years near zero.

Other Fed policymakers argued that inflation should rebound, allowing the Fed to soon lift rates from near zero though probably proceed gradually after that.

For much of Janet Yellen's tenure as Fed chair, policymakers at the core of the committee, and Yellen herself, have said they would rather delay a rate hike and battle inflation than hike too soon and brake the recovery.

Rosengren, in his interview with the FT in his Boston offices, noted positive economic signs, including October's "pretty unequivocally positive" jobs data and firm domestic spending growth.

"We will continue monitoring the data and if the economy speeds up and some of the international offsets become diminished, then we would move a little bit faster [in lifting rates], and if it turns out the headwinds from the international side, from other areas, are more substantial, we can go more slowly," he said.

