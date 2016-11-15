Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
PORTLAND, Maine The Federal Reserve would hike interest rates more aggressively than planned if the newly elected U.S. government significantly stimulates the economy, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday.
"If we end up with a much more accommodative fiscal policy ... then we shouldn't have as much accommodation on monetary policy," he told a business audience in Portland, Maine. "The implication is that we would be tightening more quickly if we have much more stimulative fiscal policy."
Rosengren, who supports a rate hike in December, added that infrastructure spending would be wise "if you have a high-returning project."
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .