PORTLAND, Maine The Federal Reserve would hike interest rates more aggressively than planned if the newly elected U.S. government significantly stimulates the economy, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday.

"If we end up with a much more accommodative fiscal policy ... then we shouldn't have as much accommodation on monetary policy," he told a business audience in Portland, Maine. "The implication is that we would be tightening more quickly if we have much more stimulative fiscal policy."

Rosengren, who supports a rate hike in December, added that infrastructure spending would be wise "if you have a high-returning project."

