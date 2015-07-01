A detail from the front of the United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve and major banks are at odds over whether conditions in the U.S. bond market are deteriorating or merely in a temporary state of flux as investors adapt to new rules, with policymakers and lenders disagreeing over even basic metrics to assess the problem.

Over the last week a majority of the Fed's five governors have spoken out on the issue, saying they aren't convinced that markets for U.S. Treasury bonds are facing the liquidity problems that some investors have warned could become a source of financial instability.

"There is relatively little evidence of any deterioration in day-to-day liquidity," Fed board member Lael Brainard said in a prepared text at a financial conference in Austria on Wednesday, joining Fed governors Jerome Powell and Daniel Tarullo in expressing doubts about the depth or significance of any changes in Treasury and other bond markets. "Anecdotes of diminished liquidity abound, statistical evidence is harder to come by."

And, apparently, to agree on.

Brainard in her remarks said traditional measures of market liquidity, such as the spread between the prices asked by buyers and sellers, "are generally no higher than they were pre-crisis."

Bank credit officers surveyed by the Fed had the opposite view, saying that bid-ask spreads and other market metrics pointed to a loss of liquidity in a key part of the financial system.

"Over four-fifths of respondents characterized current liquidity and market functioning...as having deteriorated over the past five years," the Fed said in its survey of credit officers at 21 major banks released on Wednesday.

The gap between the Fed and the investment industry over bond market conditions is part of an ongoing dispute over the impact of the Dodd-Frank and other regulations that were passed in the wake of the financial crisis.

Officials at banks, hedge funds and other financial institutions have argued that, by discouraging risk and limiting what banks can do, the regulations have inadvertently discouraged trading in U.S. Treasury bonds - a staple security whose easy exchange helps the global financial system function.

"The effect of regulations (is that banks') ability to take positions the way they used to ... (is) no longer possible," said Eric Gross, a credit strategist at Barclays.

They point to events like the wild swings in bond prices last fall, the difficulty of executing large trades and other factors as evidence that the market is not as deep and smoothly functioning as before the financial crisis.

Fed officials acknowledge the anecdotal evidence to that effect and agree it could cause trouble in times of financial stress if investors cannot freely buy and sell safe haven securities at other than fire-sale prices.

But they also note alternative explanations - that investors have changed their preferences or that more large pension funds and other institutional players are holding their inventories of bonds and decreasing the supply that is for sale.

Brainard said it may all be part of a "transitional" phase as banks, investors and other institutions become accustomed to a market that may function differently than it did in the past but would, on the whole, be safer and more stable. Powell last week said a new "equilibrium" was likely emerging, and "it is not obvious to me that it is a worse equilibrium than we had."

But Gross at Barclays said that the transition was not without difficulties for fund managers, who each had to have their own plans to manage their daily positions.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)