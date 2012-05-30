WASHINGTON Harvard University economist Jeremy Stein was sworn in as a governor on the Federal Reserve board on Wednesday, the Fed said.

Stein fills the seat vacated by Kevin Warsh. His term will expire at the end of January 2018.

Stein served in 2009 as an adviser to the Treasury Department and as a staff member on the White House National Economic Council.

His research has covered behavioral finance and stock-market efficiency, corporate investment and financing decisions, and banking and financial regulations, among other topics.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)