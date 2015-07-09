A detail from the front of the United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK Most Wall Street banks expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to only slowly stop topping up its portfolio of assets next year, as opposed to halting reinvestments all at once, according to a survey done by the New York Fed.

It was the first time that the survey, done as U.S. central bankers prepared for their June 16-17 policy-setting meeting and published on Thursday, included the question about shrinking the Fed's $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

More than half of the economists at so-called primary dealers expected the Fed to phase out the reinvestments over time. About a third of respondents expected reinvestments to be halted all at once, while some 10-14 percent expected no change to the Fed's current strategy of topping up bonds that mature.

The central bank aims to begin hiking interest rates later this year. Sometime after it starts to tighten, it has said, it "expects to cease or commence phasing out reinvestments" on the Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds it has purchased to boost the economic recovery.

The survey found that dealers predicted the Fed would hike rates modestly in September, and then start to shrink its balance sheet in the first or second quarter of 2016, according to the median response.

The Fed has not ruled out selling assets to shrink its balance sheet, which was worth less than $1 trillion before the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

