Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
HONOLULU The U.S. economy would probably be growing at closer to a 4-percent annual pace if not for economic weakness abroad that is driving up the value of the dollar versus the euro and the yen, a top Fed official said on Thursday.
"The stronger dollar, all else equal, is a drag on U.S. growth," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said, adding that his own forecast for just less than 3-percent growth in the U.S. economy incorporates the drag from the strong dollar.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.