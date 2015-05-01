ORANGE, Calif. U.S. inflation seems to have "firmed," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said Friday, and hopefully is headed back up to the Fed's 2-percent target.

The decline in market-based inflation expectations may be more reflective of the decline in oil prices than of a view that inflation is likely to drop, he said at a policy conference at Chapman University.

Market-based inflation expectations are generally bad predictors of future inflation, he said, citing Fed research.

