Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
HONOLULU The Federal Reserve this month should stop promising to be 'patient' on raising rates, but dropping that guidance does not spell the end of the Fed's forward guidance, a top Fed official said on Thursday
The process of weaning markets from so-called forward guidance on the future path of rates will take some time, and won't be "cold turkey," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after a speech here.
Dropping the word "patient" from the Fed statement opens the door to a rate rise in June, but does not lock the Fed into any particular course of action, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.