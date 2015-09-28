Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
LOS ANGELES The Federal Reserve should be willing to start raising rates and not be so worried about the possibility that later economic developments could force it to lower rates back down again, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.