ANCHORAGE San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Thursday joked that while the U.S. economy may not feel like a raucous party, the U.S. central bank's job is still to take away the 'punch bowl' of low rates.

"Right now inflation is low, right now the economy is just growing at around 2 percent," Williams said in answer to an audience question after a speech here. "It doesn't feel like there's an immediate need for raising interest rates or anything. I'm just saying that the lesson again of history is that if you leave that punch bowl out too long, usually the police come and break up the party."

