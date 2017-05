WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 15, the committee said on Wednesday.

The hearing on the Fed's semiannual monetary policy report will begin at 10 a.m., it said. It will be Yellen's second day of testimony on the report; she is scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 14.

