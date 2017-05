Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference after a two day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

FILE PHOTO - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference after a two day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not address monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks for a childhood education conference in Washington on Thursday.

The two-day conference which she was introducing is focused on how to educate children and young adults for future success in employment.

Yellen is not scheduled to take any audience questions, according to the conference agenda.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)