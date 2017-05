WASHINGTON U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on monetary policy and the economy before the Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 11, the committee said on Thursday.

Yellen's appearance, scheduled for 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), will mark her second day of testimony on the U.S. central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report. The House Financial Services Committee said on Wednesday that it would hear from Yellen on Feb. 10.

