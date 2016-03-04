Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
NEW YORK The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held at 0.37 percent for a second day on Thursday, according to Fed data released on Friday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate USONFFE= traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.50 percent with $75 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Wednesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.45 percent with $75 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a third day on Thursday.
This rate, which debuted on Tuesday, is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.15 percent to 0.42 percent on Thursday, compared with 0.29 percent to 0.42 percent on Wednesday.
The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $326 billion worth of loans, compared with $333 billion on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.