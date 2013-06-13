COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. A fierce wildfire raging on the outskirts of Colorado's second-largest city claimed the lives of two people as they were trying to flee their home in a heavily wooded area, El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa said on Thursday.

The two victims, who were not immediately identified, died as they were making their way down a narrow driveway in an evacuation attempt, Maketa said.

The blaze has destroyed at least 360 homes at the northeastern fringe of Colorado City, making it the most destructive fire on record in the state.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)