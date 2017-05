Four locks on the Mississippi River have been closed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers since Saturday due to flooding, bringing commercial barge traffic on the crucial grains shipping waterway to a temporary halt.

Locks 21 and 22 were closed on Saturday, lock 24 was closed on Sunday and lock 25 was closed early on Monday, officials with the Army Corps said.

