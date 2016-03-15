EU to propose 10-year license renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
A major east-west U.S. highway, Interstate 10, will close at 9 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday in a section along the Louisiana-Texas border due to flooding that has hit the region, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.