Floodwaters cover the roads in this picture released by the U.S. Air National Guard photo in Ponchatoula, Louisiana taken March 12, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/ Master Sgt. Toby M. Valadie/Handout via Reuters

The top of the boathouse is all that shows in the flooded area of the Lake Bistineau community in Webster Parish Louisiana March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Therese Apel

Floodwaters leave the banks of Bayou Manchac, an 18-mile-long bayou in southeast Louisiana near Baton Rouge, in this picture from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) taken March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development/Handout via Reuters

SAN ANTONIO Flooding caused by days of heavy rain forced the closure on Tuesday of a section of a major U.S. highway on the Louisiana-Texas border along the rising Sabine River, officials said.

At least five people have been killed in storms in Southern U.S. states over the past several days that have caused flooding in places including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, forcing thousands of people to flee homes caught in floodwaters..

The Texas Department of Transportation said the east-west highway, Interstate 10, was closed after water spilled over the road. It was open briefly during the day and shut when the high water made it impassable.

The closure was causing drivers to take lengthy detours of up to hundreds of miles to traverse the flood-soaked region.

Flooding along the Sabine River that separates Texas and Louisiana has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes. Texas Governor Greg Abbott late on Monday issued a disaster declaration for 17 eastern and southeastern Texas counties.

In Louisiana, state officials said more than 6,000 structures had been damaged by flooding across the state, and new problems were being reported in some areas as rivers continued to rise.

In low-lying areas of Louisiana, the flooding was causing caskets to float to the surface, video from local broadcaster KPLC showed.

Since last Wednesday, the Louisiana National Guard has rescued more than 4,200 people while the state's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has rescued another 700 people.

The hardest-hit parts of Texas have been in the southeastern part of the state, where "dozens if not hundreds" of high water rescues have taken place, according to local emergency management coordinator Billy Smith.

Smith said the Sabine River is expected to crest at a level higher that the previous record set in 1882.

In eastern Harrison County in Texas, sheriff's office Lieutenant Jay Webb said the high waters have raised worries about alligators.

"The nature of alligators is they don't want to stay in water," Webb said. "They want to be on higher ground with access to water. With flood levels porch-high, those alligators may be on somebody's back porch."

Authorities described the flooding as some of the worst in the region apart from that spawned by hurricanes. President Barack Obama on Sunday declared the flooding in Louisiana a major disaster, activating federal aid.

(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Additional reporting by Colleen Jenkins in North Carolina; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will Dunham and Cynthia Osterman)