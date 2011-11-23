MIAMI More alleged victims are coming forward in the case of a Florida resident accused of injecting "super glue" and flat-tire repair materials into the buttocks of a woman in a botched illegal cosmetic surgery procedure, the Florida Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Oneal Ron Morris, 30, was arrested by Miami Gardens police on Friday in Fort Lauderdale and charged with causing bodily injury and practicing healthcare without a license. Police referred to Morris as a man though he had the appearance of a woman in the arrest photo released by police.

According to the charge, Morris, acting without a required medical practitioner's license and starting in May 2010, injected substances into the buttocks of a woman client to improve their "shape and cosmetic appearance."

Morris was allegedly paid $700 for this.

"Initial laboratory analysis conducted by medical personnel determined the foreign substances injected into the victim consisted of a host of household and automotive products including superglue, mineral oil and "Fix-a-Flat" (a tire repair material)," Jennifer Hirst, deputy press secretary of Florida's Department of Health, said in an email.

This treatment resulted in "life-threatening injuries" for the victim, who was not named, according to the accusation.

"As a result of the national and international media attention that Morris' arrest has already received, several other possible victims have come forward alleging Morris performed similar procedures on them that also resulted in life-threatening injuries," the email said.

It gave no details of the additional victims.

"A joint investigation between DOH and law enforcement continues; additional arrests are possible," the Department of Health email said.

Excerpts from the report of Morris' November 18 arrest cited by NBC Miami said that the woman who allegedly underwent the 2010 treatment by Morris began feeling sick within a few hours of the injections and became "very ill."

"The injection sites were bleeding and puss was excreting," said the report quoted by NBC.

"The victim sustained extensive disfigurement to her buttocks and scarring, had to undergo several blood transfusions and multiple surgeries ... followed with home nursing care for several weeks," it added.

In comments to NBC, Miami Gardens Police Captain Ralph Suarez said Morris had displayed "no regards for human life ... no regards for health."

"We would like to keep him inside," Suarez added. After the arrest last week, Morris was transported to the Miami-Dade County Jail subject to a $15,500 bond.

(Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; editing by Mohammad Zargham)