ORLANDO, Fla. Florida detectives are investigating the case of a man who drove to his lawyer's office with a dead body in the bed of his pickup truck, authorities said on Thursday.

John Marshall, 52, said he shot his neighbor in self-defense during a scuffle involving a gun, his attorney, Robert Harris, told the Fort Myers News-Press and WINK-TV.

The lawyer reported the death of 65-year-old Theodore Hubbell, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which said it had not made any arrests.

The men were neighbors in Bokeelia, a community of about 2,000 people on Pine Island in southwest Florida, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Schall.

Marshall was taken to the hospital with facial wounds and possibly broken thumbs, according to the News-Press.

Harris told the News-Press that Marshall had called him days earlier saying he feared for his safety. It was not clear why the men were fighting, but their dispute appeared to center around a property concern.

(Editing by Letitia Stein and Doina Chiacu)