Singer Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert VanWinkle, arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, in this file photo taken June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

MIAMI The rapper known as Vanilla Ice was arrested on Wednesday after police said he stole furniture, a pool heater and other items from a neighbor's home in south Florida.

Police earlier in the day searched the home of Robert Van Winkle, which is the musician's legal name. They found there objects that had been stolen in recent months, according to a news release from the Lantana Police Department.

The home, which is under construction, is also where the artist is shooting his latest venture, a reality TV show for the DIY Network called “The Vanilla Ice Project."

The rapper, best known for the song “Ice, Ice Baby,” met with investigators and offered a sworn statement before he was taken into custody, according to the news release.

He was expected to be charged with burglary of a residence and grand theft, Lantana Police Department Chief Sean Scheller told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

If jailed, he may have to spend the night until he can make a first court appearance in the morning, according to Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Cruz.

