NEW YORK U.S.-based currency broker GAIN Capital Holdings Inc said it will forgive all negative balances incurred by its retail clients on Jan. 15 after the Swiss National Bank jolted markets by eliminating a three-year-old cap on the Swiss franc.

In a letter to clients obtained by Reuters, GAIN said on Wednesday it will forgive the negative balances incurred by FOREX.com's retail clients "where permitted by regulation." FOREX.com is Gain's retail currency trading platform.

GAIN joins OANDA among the brokers who have announced they are forgiving negative balances.

The letter added that GAIN expects all credit to be completed and posted to clients trading accounts by 5 p.m. EST (0000 GMT) on Thursday, Jan. 22.

"It's the right move. It's smart for GAIN to be realistic and pragmatic because they know it would be difficult to collect all those negative balances," said Javier Paz, a senior analyst covering foreign exchange and wealth management at research firm Aite in Salt Lake City.

"There's a long and growing list of brokers covering negative balances. The trend is clearly going in that direction," he said.

According to the latest data available, GAIN had about $640 million in retail FX funds as of the third quarter last year, Paz said.

The total negative balances to be written off by GAIN could not be verified. But Paz said he believes it may not be a substantial amount given that the Swiss franc is not the most heavily-traded currency on the FOREX.com platform.

GAIN employs a market-maker model, in which it offsets buyers and sellers on its platform and hedges the remainder in the interbank market.

The company, which competes with retail FX broker FXCM, last week said it generated a profit last Thursday from trading in contrast with a majority of the broker dealers who suffered massive losses when the Swiss franc appreciated by as much as 30 percent against the euro.

"Following the events of January 15, 2015, we remain well capitalized, financially sound and well-positioned to grow market share and, as one of the industry's leading consolidators, take advantage of the strategic acquisition opportunities that will result from yesterday's events," said Glenn Stevens, Gain's chief executive officer in Bedminster, New Jersey, in a statement last Friday.

Shares in GAIN were down 0.72 percent on Wednesday at $8.28.

