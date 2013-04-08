French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici attends a meeting at the French National School of Administration in Strasbourg, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Marc Loos

BERLIN French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will meet on Tuesday in Paris as planned, a U.S. Treasury official said on Monday, restoring a get together that had been canceled earlier in the day.

The two will meet at the U.S. embassy in Paris on Tuesday afternoon, and then hold a joint press conference.

Lew is in Europe for talks with officials regarding the sagging European economy, which is suffering from a prolonged sovereign debt crisis.

The government of French President Francois Hollande has recently come under pressure after a former budget minister admitted lying about a secret 600,000-euro foreign bank account.

Hollande and Moscovici have spent the past week fending off accusations of a cover-up. A poll on Sunday showed a majority of the French favor a government reshuffle.

A spokesperson from the French Finance Ministry said the meeting was initially canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The spokesperson said Moscovici would meet with Lew next week when the minister travels to Washington for the semi-annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Brussels and Catherine Bremer in Paris; Writing by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)